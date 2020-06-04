Ainsley Adolf GOULD-DAVIES
89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marguerite, of 58 years. Loving father of daughters Cathy (Chris) Baboulas and Tara (Peter) Coutts. Proud grandfather of granddaughters Taryn, Rachel, Alana and Mackenzie. Our sincerest appreciation to the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, Nurse Practitioner Sondra, Nurse Muniba, Jessica at CE-LHIN, the staff of the Oncology Clinic at Scarborough Health Network Centenary and Dr. Greg Trottier. In keeping with Ainsley's wishes, no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Scarborough Health Network Centenary at shnfoundation.ca Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.aftercare.org

