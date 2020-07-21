1/1
Alan Blyth GRAHAM
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In the comfort of his home from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the age of 76. Alan is survived by his loving wife, Dianne Graham (nee Oland), of 21 years. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his children Shonagh Dunn (Sean), Andrew Graham (Gwen), Alexander Maynard (Corina) and Isaac Maynard and grandchildren Mackenzie, Carson, Payton, Mason, Aidan, Rayvin, Ethan and Kara. Dear brother of Eric Graham of York, England, Rhea Babin (Phil) of Port Perry and Fran Townend of Ajax. He will be missed by all of his nieces and nephews. Alan was a proud member of the Durham Regional Police Service retiring after 33 years of serving the community. Alan enjoyed life traveling the world with Dianne, had a passion for trains, Scottish country dancing and participating in the Clan Graham Society acting as the Canadian Membership Chairman. The family of Alan Graham will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario please contact the funeral home to schedule your visitation appointment. The wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone is mandatory. A private family service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Lung Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Al’s passing. I always enjoyed chatting with him in the past, and hearing of his trips. He was a dedicated member of the Durham Police and to all its members. He will be missed by all that knew him, God is receiving good man. From Nova Scotia: My condolences to his whole family.
Mark McConkey
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Remembering the fun times shared. Special prayers going your way Dianne and your family. Margaret and Ken Jackson
Margaret and Ken Jackson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved