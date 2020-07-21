In the comfort of his home from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the age of 76. Alan is survived by his loving wife, Dianne Graham (nee Oland), of 21 years. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his children Shonagh Dunn (Sean), Andrew Graham (Gwen), Alexander Maynard (Corina) and Isaac Maynard and grandchildren Mackenzie, Carson, Payton, Mason, Aidan, Rayvin, Ethan and Kara. Dear brother of Eric Graham of York, England, Rhea Babin (Phil) of Port Perry and Fran Townend of Ajax. He will be missed by all of his nieces and nephews. Alan was a proud member of the Durham Regional Police Service retiring after 33 years of serving the community. Alan enjoyed life traveling the world with Dianne, had a passion for trains, Scottish country dancing and participating in the Clan Graham Society acting as the Canadian Membership Chairman. The family of Alan Graham will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario please contact the funeral home to schedule your visitation appointment. The wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone is mandatory. A private family service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Lung Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com