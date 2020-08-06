Thanks so very much to those attending Alan Blyth Graham's Visitation and Funeral Service; and those who sent condolences, flowers, and donations. Thanks to the Highlands of Durham Scottish Country Dancers for their surprise piper and march-by. The Clan Graham Society, Alan's Durham Regional Police Association, and many wonderful family and friends were so helpful and very supportive to me when I needed it. Alan would have been overwhelmed by the responses. There will be a Celebration of Life, when possible, in memory of Alan. I miss his laugh too. Dianne A Graham



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store