Alan Brown Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Alan Sr. Alan Brown Sr. passed away, peacefully at home on May 20, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband to Lynn. Dear father of Lisa, Tara, Kelly, Jamie, Alan Jr. and Adam. Loving grandfather of Johnny, Luke, Jenna, Justin, Sam, Lucky, Zack, Connor, Justice, Jules, Jayde, Jeremy, Vikki, Tyler, Kaylyn and Adam Jr. Brother of Sharon, Debbie, Dawn, Dinah the late Danny and Kathy. Son to the late Earl and Joan Brown. Celebration of life to follow. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved