Brown, Alan Sr. Alan Brown Sr. passed away, peacefully at home on May 20, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband to Lynn. Dear father of Lisa, Tara, Kelly, Jamie, Alan Jr. and Adam. Loving grandfather of Johnny, Luke, Jenna, Justin, Sam, Lucky, Zack, Connor, Justice, Jules, Jayde, Jeremy, Vikki, Tyler, Kaylyn and Adam Jr. Brother of Sharon, Debbie, Dawn, Dinah the late Danny and Kathy. Son to the late Earl and Joan Brown. Celebration of life to follow. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 26, 2020.