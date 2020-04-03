|
Alan Dickson passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hillsdale Estates, Oshawa in his 88th year with his loving daughter Diane by his side. Alan is predeceased by his high-school sweet-heart Roberta Ann (Bob Ann), his beloved wife for 60 years. Alan is the cherished father of Cheryl, Diane (Ralph Trauzzi), Edward (Krista), and Floyd (Chris). Allison, Katherine, Sharon, Robert, James, Alana, Adam, Laurie, and Ian fondly remember their grandpa. He was the dear brother of Jessie (Bruce) MacFarlane (deceased), Ivy (Tom) Dalgleish (deceased), and Carol (Barry) Hooper. Alan was a gentleman, and a gentle man with a very kind heart and a great sense of humour. He was loving, happy, patient, kind, caring and thoughtful. Alan was respected at work and in the community. Alan spent his career at General Motors and retired in 1998 from the position of Director of Supplier Quality Assurance for GM Canada. Alan's greatest joy was being with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed puzzles, being at the cottage in the summer and cross-country skiing through the forest with Bob Ann in the winter. He was involved with many organizations such as the Boy Scouts of Canada, Boy Scouts of America, the Oshawa Historical Society, Canadian Club, Oshawa Public Library, Oshawa Community Museum and the United Church, often taking active leadership roles. An avid advocate of the Arts, Alan enjoyed and supported community theatres and symphonies. Thank you to the staff who went above and beyond to give excellent care to Dad at both Hillsdale Estates and Taunton Mills. A special thank you to Alan's wonderful companions who enriched his life at Hillsdale. Alan is greatly missed by his family, extended family, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Alan can be made to the Alzheimer Society (Durham Chapter). Memories can be shared at www.mountlawn.ca.
