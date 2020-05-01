It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce that on Sunday, April 26, 2020, our beloved Poppi, Alan Edward Risebrough has passed away peacefully at home. Much loved husband of Nancy Marlene (Gaudaur) for 53 years. Loving father of Kevin (Elizabeth), Julie Wilson (Michael) and Leslie Meihm (Wallace). Beloved Poppi of Brady, Bryce, Erin, Emily, Megan and Dayna. Alan shared a special bond with his youngest brother Stephen (Gloria, deceased) and friend of Christine. Also beloved brother of Elaine Simpson (Frank, deceased) and James (deceased) (Carrol). He leaves a great hole in the hearts of the Gaudaur family and friends. As Owner and operator of Risebrough Refrigeration, he proudly serviced Customers throughout Clarington for 46 years. He was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Alan enjoyed building miniature wooden displays at Christmas for his family, gardening and loved to listen to classic country music. Precious Lord, take my hand Lead me on, let me stand I am tired, I'm weak, I am worn Through the storm, through the night Lead me on to the light Take my hand, precious Lord Lead me home A Celebration of Life will be arranged for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to M.A.D.D., Clarington Food Bank or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 1, 2020.