Alan James FLINTOFF


1968 - 2020
Alan James FLINTOFF Obituary
October 24, 1968 - April 10, 2020 After a courageous 3 year battle with cancer, Al passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 51. Loving father of Julia and Larissa, former spouse of Diane. Predeceased by his father, Ron. Survived by his mother Elaine, sister Sandra, brother Paul, and nephews Mitchell, Lucas, Brayden and Noah. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or service. Donations to a would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W. (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
