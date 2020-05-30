Alan Willard Eccles
Passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 74. Al was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth and is survived by his children Andrea (Kevin) Willms and Stephen. Al was also much loved by his grandchildren Jack and Cassandra. Al was a retired accountant at General Motors. He was an active member of the Oshawa Curling Club, Harmony United Church and more recently Faith United Church. Memorial donations may be made in Al's memory to the Oshawa Curling Club or Faith United Church in Courtice. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Durham Region News on May 30, 2020.
