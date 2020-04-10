Home

Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with his family by his side. Loving husband to Emily for 54 years. Cherished father to Tracey (Ray), Sheri (Linton) and Gary. Loving Papa to Tiana, Shanice, Revae and Kieran. Dearly remembered by his brother Don (Hope). Cremation has taken place. Due to the global pandemic all services have been cancelled at this time. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
