37 1/2 year employee of General Motors. Member of Legion Branch 43. Fought with Queen's own Rifles. Hamilton Light Infantry WWII 1942 - 1945. Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 104. Beloved husband of the late Florence (née Bourne). Loving father of Brenda (William), Terry (Barb) and Jim (Diana). Devoted grandfather of Patty (Calvin), Chris (Candice), David (Sarah), Robert and Scott; great-grandfather of six and great-great-grandfather of two. Relatives and friends were received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Albert can be made to The War Amps. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
