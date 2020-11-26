Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Centre on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Bruce Hudson of Port Hope and formally of Brechin was the beloved husband for 70 years to Phyllis (Adey) Hudson. Cherished father of Cindy (Kevin) Cockburn, Dan (Enza) Hudson, and predeceased by his daughter Carol (Gary Hawkins). Loving papa to his grandchildren Shawn, Jenn (Chris), Stephanie and Mitchell (Brittany). Special great-papa to Alauna. He will be remembered by all his nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired a memorial donation in memory of Bruce to the Brechin United Church or the Alzheimer's Society, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com