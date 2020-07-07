Peacefully, at home with his wife Shirley at his side, Abbe lost his battle with dementia on Monday, June 29, 2020. Abbe is survived by his wife Shirley of 59 years, and 3 daughters; Sandra (Chris Gooding), Melanie (Wayne Bittorf), and Sherri-Dawn (Dan Scott), and six grandchildren; John (Julia), Savannah, Michael, Vinny (a.k.a. Abbey), Matthew, and Erin. Predeceased by son Danny, sister Whilhelmina (Ern Brown), brothers Les (Bev), Stan (Jane), Sid (Phylis), and Clinton (Janice). Survived by sisters June (Bill Watson), Lorraine (Jim Crowells), Margarite (Don Bulmar), Gaile (Bill Ormiston) and Darlene (Nick Collacico), and many nieces and nephews. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com