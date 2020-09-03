Albert RAMPRASAD

Peacefully with his loving family by his side at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Saturday August 29, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Judith for 44 years. Loving father of Michael (Shakira) and Nadia (Duane) Ramprasad. Devoted Poppa and Grandpa to Kaelan, Austin, Aidan, Royce and Marcus. Dear brother of Joan, Agnes, Allan (Hazel), Arthur (Savi) Ramprasad, Rowena (Daniel Lamy), David (Bernadette) Ramprasad , Salomie (Arnold Cunje) and the late Dr. Harri Ramprasad, Milton and Aubrey Ramprasad. Brother in law of Elaine Ramprasad, Eileen (late Martin Kamps), Ann Hanoman (late Latchman Kissoon), Pat Hanoman (Len Singh), Dr. Clare Hanoman, Lalu Hanuman, Grace Hanoman. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Thursday September 3rd, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Prayers will begin at 6:00 p.m. Please call the funeral home at 905-443-3376 to reserve your attendance for the visitation. MASKS REQUIRED. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 91 Ribblesdale Dr. Whitby on Friday September 4th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Those unable to attend are invited to watch the Mass via live stream. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html
password: Arbor2020 Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. As Albert was a canvasser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, donations can be made towards this organization or Kidney Cancer Canada. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/