1/1
Albert RAMPRASAD P.Eng
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully with his loving family by his side at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Saturday August 29, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Judith for 44 years. Loving father of Michael (Shakira) and Nadia (Duane) Ramprasad. Devoted Poppa and Grandpa to Kaelan, Austin, Aidan, Royce and Marcus. Dear brother of Joan, Agnes, Allan (Hazel), Arthur (Savi) Ramprasad, Rowena (Daniel Lamy), David (Bernadette) Ramprasad , Salomie (Arnold Cunje) and the late Dr. Harri Ramprasad, Milton and Aubrey Ramprasad. Brother in law of Elaine Ramprasad, Eileen (late Martin Kamps), Ann Hanoman (late Latchman Kissoon), Pat Hanoman (Len Singh), Dr. Clare Hanoman, Lalu Hanuman, Grace Hanoman. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Thursday September 3rd, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Prayers will begin at 6:00 p.m. Please call the funeral home at 905-443-3376 to reserve your attendance for the visitation. MASKS REQUIRED. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 91 Ribblesdale Dr. Whitby on Friday September 4th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Those unable to attend are invited to watch the Mass via live stream. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html password: Arbor2020 Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. As Albert was a canvasser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, donations can be made towards this organization or Kidney Cancer Canada. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved