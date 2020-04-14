Home

More Obituaries for Aldo Siciliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aldo Siciliano

Aldo Siciliano Obituary
The family of Aldo Siciliano sadly announces his passing at his home in Courtice on Saturday, April 11, peacefully with his family by his side. Much loved husband of Ottavia for 63 years. Beloved father of Maria Teresa (Angelo), Emilio (Julie) and Angela (Giuseppe). Loving Nonno of Pat (Robyn), Fabio (Rachel), Cassandra (Chris), Ashley (Jon), Aldo Paul (Allie), Vincenzo, Andrea and Roberto. Loving Big Nonno of Talia, Leah, Lennon, Levi, Jack, Remy and Lito. Dear brother of Antonio and Maria (Salvatore) and sister-in-law Giuseppina. Predeceased by brothers Luigi and Francesco. Greatly missed by brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces and nephews and friends. We would like to give a big thanks to Dr. V. Ho, the LHIN all the Nurses, a special thanks to Kristina, in home service set up. Thanks to all the PSWs, especially Brian And Valerie. Private ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Memorial donations to the Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 14, 2020
