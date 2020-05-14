Alec CROUCHER
It is with broken hearts and great sadness we announce that Alec passed away peacefully on Friday March 8th, 2020 at his home after a short battle with cancer at the age of 78 years. Lilian, his beloved wife of 49 years and family were by his side. Alec will be forever loved and remembered by sisters-in-law Irene (Jack) and Diane (Brian). God-daughter Diane, special nieces and nephews Debbie (Dave), Joanne, Sharon, John, Craig (Michelle) and Aunt Anna. He will be dearly missed by family and many friends in Canada, England and Barbados. Alec was a long-standing member of Millwrights Local 2309. Thank you to Lakeridge Health Oshawa Palliative Care and Oncology Teams. Special thanks to Dr. McDonald, Dr. Kassirer and Nurse Corrine. A private family memorial service was held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home followed by interment of Alec's cremated remains at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Lakeridge Health Oshawa Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
