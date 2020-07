Peacefully passed away on July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Hieronim "Henry" Pieczynski. Dear mother of George Tkaczuk and daughter-in-law Candace. Loving grandmother to Julie Morrow and Michelle Rice. Aleksandra will be lovingly and fondly remembered by many friends and family. A private family service was held at ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME, 124 King Street East, Oshawa with burial at Union Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit armstrongfh.ca