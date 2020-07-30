1/
Aleksandra (Tkaczuk) PIECZYNSKI
Peacefully passed away on July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Hieronim "Henry" Pieczynski. Dear mother of George Tkaczuk and daughter-in-law Candace. Loving grandmother to Julie Morrow and Michelle Rice. Aleksandra will be lovingly and fondly remembered by many friends and family. A private family service was held at ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME, 124 King Street East, Oshawa with burial at Union Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
