Passed away suddenly at home in Wilmot Creek on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Josie. Dear father of Robert McGill and Donna (George) Goncalves. Loving grandfather of George (Andrea), Maeghan (Kyle), Michael (Janine), Kate (Andrew) and great-grandfather of Aya, Audrey, Keenan, Leah, Maddie, Alec, JJ and Max. Dear cousin of the late Alex and Mary McGill and survived by their daughters Lesley (Don) and Karen (Dave) and their families. Due to the current precautions and limitations on social gatherings, a Family service will be held on Friday April 3, 2020 at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. A Celebration of Alex's life will be held at The Wheelhouse, Wilmot Creek when it is safe to do so. Details will be announced once finalized. Memorial donations be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 1, 2020