Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander McGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander McGILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander McGILL Obituary
Passed away suddenly at home in Wilmot Creek on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Josie. Dear father of Robert McGill and Donna (George) Goncalves. Loving grandfather of George (Andrea), Maeghan (Kyle), Michael (Janine), Kate (Andrew) and great-grandfather of Aya, Audrey, Keenan, Leah, Maddie, Alec, JJ and Max. Dear cousin of the late Alex and Mary McGill and survived by their daughters Lesley (Don) and Karen (Dave) and their families. Due to the current precautions and limitations on social gatherings, a Family service will be held on Friday April 3, 2020 at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. A Celebration of Alex's life will be held at The Wheelhouse, Wilmot Creek when it is safe to do so. Details will be announced once finalized. Memorial donations be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -