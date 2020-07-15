COSENS Alexander Porte Passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Friday, July 10th, 2020. Alex, in his 94th year, was beloved husband, for 68 years, of June Cosens of Oshawa. Loving father of Eric and wife Lorrie of Napanee; and Carol and Mark, both of Oshawa. Dear grandfather of Ron Cosens (wife Kristen), Jennifer (husband Kevin McCauley), Scott, Colleen, Katie Gallant (fiancé Mitch Reid), Luke Gallant (girlfriend Hayley) and Tim Gallant (girlfriend Shania). Great-grandfather of Gaelan, Doyle and Malcolm. Fondly remembered by sister Jean Troop and sister-in-law Dianne Moores (husband Eric) and welcomed home by the late Ruth Cosens. He was a longstanding member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) with interment to follow. Due to the pandemic, the use of a mask/facial covering is mandatory and attendance is by invitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held for friends and extended family at a later date. Donations in memory of Alex to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, the Canadian Lung Association, and the Canadian National Institute for the Blind would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.