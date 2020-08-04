Alexandra MORAN

Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Estates on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving mother of Judy Bowlby (Paul). Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Long time employee of A & P Food Stores. Alex will be fondly remembered by extended family. A private family service was be held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel. Alex is resting peacefully with her predeceased husband Gerry at Groveside Cemetery, Whitby. Memorial donations may to the Alzheimer's Society. For online condolences, please visit www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 4, 2020.