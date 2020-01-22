|
|
Peacefully on January 18, 2020 at Lakeridge Oshawa after a long illness. Born in Hungary, arrived in Canada on board the "Megantic" in 1929 with his sisters Gizella (Philip Kratz), Ottelia, Klara (Jack Lockwood), brother Julius (Myrtle) arrived earlier. Survived by sister Klara. Faithful husband to Mary for 65 years. Loving and devoted father to Liz Stewardson (John Belzner) and Susan Cranshaw (Arthur). Cherished grandpa of Hillary (Jeremy McCaig), Graeme Stewardson, Lucas and Emily Cranshaw. Uncle Alf to many nieces and nephews. Alf was an avid sailor, former member of Oshawa Golf Club, Original member of Oshawa Ski Club (now Brimacombe). Special thanks to Lakeridge Health Oshawa, nurses on 6G, 8G and 4F, and Amica Whitby for their care and support. Private family celebration of life will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, Whitby. If desired, memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 22, 2020