Alfreda Ann Matthews
After a courageous battle with cancer, Alfreda passed away on Friday, July 17th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Alfreda, in her 74th year, leaves behind her beloved son David (Misty), her grandchildren David (Victoria), Brandon, Brooke and Emily-Lynn and her great-grandchildren Addison and Elizabeth. Alfreda will be lovingly remembered by her brother Joseph Lougheed (Karen) as well as her extended family and many friends. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth, son Douglas, and brothers Ron and Robert. Survived by her sisters-in-law Carol and Gladys. Family and friends are welcome to join with the family for visitation on Friday, July 24th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service to celebrate Alfreda's life will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Saturday, July 25th at 2 p.m. Please contact Armstrong Funeral Home to register for the visitation and service. RSVP is available online on Alfreda's webpage armstrongfh.ca or call 905-433-4711 or email directors@armstrongfh.ca. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND MASKS ARE MANDATORY. For online condolences or to share stories with the family, please visit armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
