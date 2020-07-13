1/1
Alice Josina (Nyenhuis) GLASBERGEN
Passed away with her daughter by her side on July 9, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter Glasbergen. Loving mother of Joanne Glasbergen (John De Jager), Frank Glasbergen and the late Jacob Glasbergen. Dear sister of Jaap and Toon and predeceased by six siblings. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. A Private Memorial Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville on Thursday July 16, 2020. Interment will be held at Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Durham Christian Homes. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
