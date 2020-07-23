1/1
Alice Krawchuk
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Orest. Loving mother of Sharon Jefferson and her husband Paul, and predeceased by her daughter Marla. Cherished grandma of Felicia (Tyler) Baker and Jeremy (Jennifer) Jefferson. Adored great-grandma "Gigi" of Shea, Beau and Nixon. Alice was a long-time member of Centennial Albert United Church and will be greatly missed by her church family. Visitation will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, Bowmanville on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Oshawa Union Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Centennial Albert United Church. There will be a live stream of the service available to those wishing to take part. The link as well as online condolences may be found at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Live streamed
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
