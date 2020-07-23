Alice Krawchuk

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Orest. Loving mother of Sharon Jefferson and her husband Paul, and predeceased by her daughter Marla. Cherished grandma of Felicia (Tyler) Baker and Jeremy (Jennifer) Jefferson. Adored great-grandma "Gigi" of Shea, Beau and Nixon. Alice was a long-time member of Centennial Albert United Church and will be greatly missed by her church family. Visitation will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, Bowmanville on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Oshawa Union Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Centennial Albert United Church. There will be a live stream of the service available to those wishing to take part. The link as well as online condolences may be found at: www.northcuttelliott.com