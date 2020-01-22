Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Passed away at Fosterbrooke Long Term Care in Newcastle, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald Sr. Lorusso. Loving mother of Don Jr. Cherished grandma of Anthony, and great-grandma of Hannah, Donavan and Breil. Sister of the late Rita, Bertha and Fred. Alice was a passionate country music fan, as well as an avid bowler; she also attended the school for the blind in Nova Scotia when she was young. Friends may call for a visitation at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Memorial donations are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society or the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB). To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 22, 2020
