Peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 Alida was taken Home to be with her Lord and Saviour in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Dirk. Loving mother of Dirk (Joyce Murray), Wiebe (Jackie), John (Susan), Alida (Joe), Pauline (Simon), Honas (Mear), George (Irene), Andy (Evelyn), Grace (Jack) and June. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A Private Family Service will be held at BOND HEAD CEMETERY on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to Knox Christian School or Durham Christian Homes. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com