Passed away at home peacefully, in the early morning of April 10th, 2020, at the age of 63. Beloved son of Margaret Younger (nee O'Neill) and the late Alexander Younger. Cherished brother of Ellen (John) Fox, Tom (Prescy) Younger, William (Janet Henderson) Younger and Margie (Terry Partridge) Younger. Proud Uncle and Great Uncle Al, will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Uncle Pat Younger, Aunt Doris McKay, and many cousins. Trusted, loyal friend to many. Alistair was born in Duntocher, Scotland on April 9th, 1957. He grew up in Oshawa, Ontario. He retired from A.G. Simpson as a production worker. He was a member of St. Gertrude's Catholic Church. He was a kind, generous, gentle man with a heart of gold. Alistair will be fondly remembered for his corny jokes, his love of magic, and his passion for skydiving. Cremation has taken place. A service and interment will follow at a later date. Memorial donations to your local food bank would be appreciated. Friends may visit Alistair's Book of Memories at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 15, 2020