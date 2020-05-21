Al will be missed by many. He was the beloved husband of Dana, father of Craig (Angela) and Jake. Dear son of Don (deceased) & Sally and brother of Cindy (Jonathan) Nathaniel. Loved grandpa of Sofia. He will be sadly missed by his blood brothers Todd Perry, Les Penner & Scott Kerr. Dear uncle of Brittany & Brandon Nathaniel. Al was a pillar of the music scene for 33-1/3 years and had recently retired from the Durham District School Board. At Al's request, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation, CLOCA Central Lake Ontario Conservation or Canadian Wildlife Federation. "It's so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone" John Steinbeck, The Winter of Our Discontent Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.