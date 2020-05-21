ALLAN E. COLE
1961-01-25 - 2020-05-16
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALLAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Al will be missed by many. He was the beloved husband of Dana, father of Craig (Angela) and Jake. Dear son of Don (deceased) & Sally and brother of Cindy (Jonathan) Nathaniel. Loved grandpa of Sofia. He will be sadly missed by his blood brothers Todd Perry, Les Penner & Scott Kerr. Dear uncle of Brittany & Brandon Nathaniel. Al was a pillar of the music scene for 33-1/3 years and had recently retired from the Durham District School Board. At Al's request, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation, CLOCA Central Lake Ontario Conservation or Canadian Wildlife Federation. "It's so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone" John Steinbeck, The Winter of Our Discontent Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved