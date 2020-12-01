Passed away at home on November 26, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Velma (nee Cochrane). Dear brother of Evelyn Gay (the late Robert) and the late Clifford AND Audrey Reid. Dear brother-in-law to Hilda and Jim Cochrane, Audrey Martin (the late Milton), and the late Mildred and Lloyd Brown, the late Don and Barbara Cochrane and the late Allen and Betty Cochrane. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A family graveside service will be held at McCrae's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to The MS Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation or McCrae's Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com