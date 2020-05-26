Meagher, Allan December 7, 1940 - May 21, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce, Robert Allan Meagher, entered into eternal rest, at home, with his wife Joan, at his side, May 21st, 2020. Allan, as he liked to be called, was a man of many accomplishments in his life. An avid fisherman, hunter and athlete, to everyone who knew him, Allan was meticulous in everything he did. This particular quality, served him well and allowed him to excel, not only in his chosen profession as a lithographer, it allowed him to excel as a pilot and as an accomplished marksman. Allan owned two planes in his life and never lost his passion of flying or aircraft. As a marksman, he shared his expertise of firearms with law enforcement agencies in the sixties and seventies, such as Oshawa Police (later Durham Regional Police), and the O.P.P., as an instructor. Above all, Allan was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Joan (nee Kearns), and his two sons, Robert Hammond, along with his husband Mark, and Richard Grills. Allan is pre-deceased, by his father Jack, and mother Gwen Meagher. He will be greatly missed by his sister Faye, and her husband Mark Fehrenbach, his cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). Please call or email the funeral home (905-433-4711 or directors@armstrongfh.ca) if you wish to register for a time to visit with the family. Times are being booked every 15 minutes with a maximum of 10 attendees in the building at any time. A Private Family Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery, Cramahe, ON. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Ducks Unlimited Canada. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 26, 2020.