Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Allison Swan

Allison Swan Obituary
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 42. Loving mother of Avery, Noah and Quinn (deceased). Loving daughter of Lynn. Cherished sister of Devon (George). Loving aunt of Isaiah, Stanley and Charlene (Rob). A Celebration of Life will be held at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Friday, March 20th at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time from 12-1 p.m. Memorial donations to CAMH-The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health would be appreciated. To place an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 15, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
