Peacefully, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Westshore Retirement Village in Port Perry, at age 93. Alma (nee Graham) beloved wife of the late Ross Duff of Blackstock. Loving mother of Graham Duff and Marilyn and her husband Corey(deceased) Call all of Blackstock. Loved grandmother of Jeremy Duff (Eva), Karen (Clint) Coleman and Ashley and Morgan Call. Great grandmother of Brianna and Braiden Duff, and Cooper and Carter Coleman. Will be remembered by her cousin Grace Pargeter. A family graveside service (because of COVID-19) will be held at the Cartwright Union Cemetery. If desired memorial donations can be made by cheque through the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985 2171) to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or the Blackstock United Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 26, 2020