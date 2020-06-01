Passed away peacefully with family at her side, at Golden Plough LTC in Cobourg, on Monday, May 25th, 2020. Alma in her 87th year, leaves behind her children Alex (Debbie), Pauline (Jean), Elaine (Doug) and Dave. Forever loved by grandchildren Lisa (James), Kelly (Jay), Kristin (Justin), Julie, Adrienne (Kristian), Ashley (Chris) and Leanna (Kyle). Beloved great-grandmother of 12. Sadly missed by her nephews and great-nephew. Lovingly remembered by all the Landry family. Predeceased by her parents, brother and sister, also her children's father Ivan Shelemba, her husband Wilfred Landry and her grandson Adam Clark. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Durham or the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences or to share stories with the family, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 1, 2020.