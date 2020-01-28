|
Peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 87. Alois, beloved husband for 66 years of Eleanor Leherbauer (nee: Dervent). Much loved father of Ron Leherbauer (Debbie), Susan McNeill (Bart), Rosanna Porter (David), Angela Delaney (Joe), Chris Leherbauer (Nancy) and David Leherbauer (late Vi). Proud grandpa of Aaron (Carmen), Jenn (Andrew), James (Tessa), Terry (Becca), Connor (April), Christine (Trevor), Caroline, Charlie, and great-grandpa of Liam, Sierra, Logan, Allie and Colby. Alois will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends in Austria and Canada. As per his final wishes, a cremation has taken place and there will be no services. To share an online condolence or to make a memorial donation please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020