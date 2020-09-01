Our beloved mother Amy Ponech went home to be with Jesus on August 26th, 2020, four days short of her 97th birthday. She is predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter Loralee, and son Monte (Stasia). She is lovingly remembered by her children John (Marion), Ginny Lynn (Bruce) and Cindy Rose. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Damien (Sonia), Michelle (Darren) and her great grandchildren Lauren (Paul), Evan, Zoey and Liam. Amy was born in Lethbridge, Alberta. She will be missed by her western family for her love, encouragement, her appreciation of a really good Christmas cake and her occasional dry wit. Her contributions to life, friends and country are many. In WW2 she supported the war effort as a member of the RCAF. She later obtained her teachers degree and developed a specialized program to teach mentally challenged adults life and employment skills. She was a teacher at the Lawson School and a principal at the Birchmount School, supported by the Toronto Board of Education, The Toronto Police Department, Laura Secord and many others. Her students still fondly remember "Mrs. Pon" and have called regularly since her retirement. Amy later founded and was president of the Stroke Recovery Group with the assistance of the VON and Westminster United Church. Amy had many loves in life including music, her church life at Scarborough Junction and Westminster United, her many friends, puzzles, and games. She had a passion for golf and when Ontario's weather got too cold, she and Tom wintered in Phoenix where they still have good friends. Amy always played to win and even when she lost, she did so with grace and a backhanded tease. It was not unusual to hear Amy singing hymns to either herself or with any one of the caregivers who joyfully joined in. Amy will always be remembered for her strong belief in the Lord and her joy in life - a good and faithful servant with a job well done. Our sincere thanks go out to the Medical team at Lakeridge Oshawa, Meridian, her caregivers, her church community, and her family physician, Dr. Eapen whose kindness and care were endless. A private service will be held for the family on September 14th with a celebration of life to follow in the springtime or whenever covid conditions settle. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Westminster United Church would be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com