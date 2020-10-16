Andrew MAST

Went home to be with the Lord, Andy passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 at Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Jennie (nee Bolhuis). Loving father of Richard Mast and his wife Aileen, Ellie Horgan and her husband John and Fred Mast and his wife Marlene. Cherished Poppa of Meghan (Matt), Hannah (Rhy), Heidi (Kyle), Tanice, Nate (Daisy), Evan (Veronica), Ryley, Connor, Kaleigh and Sierra. Andy was the last surviving sibling in his family. Dear brother in law of Edna Buma, Cora and Marinus Visser, Flossie Bolhuis and Wayne McMillan. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed. A Private Graveside Service was held at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens on Friday October 9th. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North, Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to World Renew. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com