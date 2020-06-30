On Thursday, 25th of June 2020, Angel (Gel) Munoz Lafarga, in his 92nd year, loved and loving husband of Ruth, father of Jose (Jane), Jane Lapointe (Rick) and David (Monica). He was the proud grandfather of Connor, Bailey, Simon and Jasmine. He was predeceased by two brothers in Spain, Pedro amd Jose Luis. Gel came to North America from his home country of Spain which was always in his heart. After graduating in pathology from Winnipeg General Hospital he worked at Hammer smith in London, the Jewish General in Montreal and Trenton Memorial Hospital before moving to Oshawa. Gel was a pathologist at Oshawa General Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed his cottage, tennis and dancing of which he was a master. Gel enjoyed a long retirement, marred by dementia in his later years. The family would like to thank the staff at the KGH Stroke Unit for the exceptional care they provided. A service at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens in Whitby will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Durham Community Foundation or the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (UHKF)



