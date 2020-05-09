Anke HENRIKSEN
Passed away at her home on May 4, 2020 in her 87th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Erik. Devoted mother to Inge and her spouse James Todd and Kirsten Ann. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St W, Oshawa (905-721-1234). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Living Oshawa/ Clarington, March of Dimes Canada - Rehab Facility or Lakeridge Health Foundation - Palliative Care.


Published in Durham Region News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
