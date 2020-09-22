Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Thursday, September 17th, 2020, at the age of 94. Predeceased by her beloved husband Harold C. Reid. Loving mother of Carol Gilewski (Mark), David Reid (Christine), Paul Reid and Laurie Reid. Cherished Grammie of Lindsay (Justin), Davis, Tracy (Sean), Terrance and Robert. Great Grammie to Charlotte, Logan and Claire. Survived by her sister Margaret Weeks. Predeceased by her sister Sandy. She will be sadly missed by her grand puppy Abby. Ann will be remembered as a kind and generous soul. She was always very giving to her family and charitable to people in need. Many thanks to Dr. Grant Bolger and the doctors and nurses on the Palliative Care Team at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, and to Carrie-Ann for her care and dedication. A private service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Interment at Thornton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society Oshawa or the Durham Children's Aid Society. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com