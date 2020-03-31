Home

Ann Helen SHEREMETA


1936 - 2020
Ann Helen SHEREMETA Obituary
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Ann Sheremeta (nee Gdovec). Ann passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at the age of 84 on Thursday March 26, 2020 at the Village of Taunton Mills, Whitby. Ann was predeceased by the love of her life, husband of 46 years, Ray, her parents George and Mary Gdovec, and her brother Milan. She will be dearly missed by her three sons and their spouses John (Susan), Jim (Brigitte) and Ron. Ann was a loving Nana to Gregory, Michael (Shannon), Benjamin, Nick and her great- granddaughter Ella. She lived her life with unconditional love for her family and that is a gift that will forever remain. She was a resident of Oshawa for most of her life and cherished the life long friendships she nurtured and maintained. In 2015, Ann created a new chapter in her life when she moved to the Village of Taunton Mills. She was extremely happy in her new residence and quickly made wonderful friends and memories. She will be deeply missed by all. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a celebration of life for Ann will be held at a later date Donations in her memory may be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 31, 2020
