1/1
Anna Joyce MCCAMMOND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deep sadness the family announces the passing of Anna at Hillsdale Terrace on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in her 84th year. Born Anna Joyce Ward on April 22nd,1937. Daughter of the late James and Martha Ward. Beloved wife of the late James McCammond. Loving Momma to Mathew Abrams and Melissa and Ryan Bentley. Great-Momma to Rylee, Sam, and Leo. Dear sister of Jerome Ward (friend Angela), Laurel Hawthorne (late Ray Hawthorne), Christopher Ward and the late Patrick Ward (survived by Lida), the late Arlene Mose (survived by Ralph), the late Bernice Roberts (survived by Paul), the late Marion Pettifer (late Ron), the late Gwen Roddy (survived by Ron), the late Merrill Ward (survived by Diane), the late Nona Abrams, and the late Leon Ward. Sister-in-law of Sandy Ward, Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Tuesday, October 20th from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 21st at 10:30am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 1100 Mary St North, Oshawa. Please register for the visitation and funeral mass using the RSVP tab at www.armstrongfh.ca. Masks are required. Interment to follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved