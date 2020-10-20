With deep sadness the family announces the passing of Anna at Hillsdale Terrace on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in her 84th year. Born Anna Joyce Ward on April 22nd,1937. Daughter of the late James and Martha Ward. Beloved wife of the late James McCammond. Loving Momma to Mathew Abrams and Melissa and Ryan Bentley. Great-Momma to Rylee, Sam, and Leo. Dear sister of Jerome Ward (friend Angela), Laurel Hawthorne (late Ray Hawthorne), Christopher Ward and the late Patrick Ward (survived by Lida), the late Arlene Mose (survived by Ralph), the late Bernice Roberts (survived by Paul), the late Marion Pettifer (late Ron), the late Gwen Roddy (survived by Ron), the late Merrill Ward (survived by Diane), the late Nona Abrams, and the late Leon Ward. Sister-in-law of Sandy Ward, Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Tuesday, October 20th from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 21st at 10:30am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 1100 Mary St North, Oshawa. Please register for the visitation and funeral mass using the RSVP tab at www.armstrongfh.ca
. Masks are required. Interment to follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.