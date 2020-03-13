Home

Passed away with grace and dignity at home on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Predeceased by her husband Henry Mikulka (2006). Much loved mother of Marion Koprash, Pat Hall and predeceased by her daughter Bonnie Mikulka (1986). Cherished grandmother of Tammy McCormack of Ottawa and George Koprash of Sault Ste. Marie and great grandmother of Cheryl McCormack, Kevin Koprash and Kristine Hudson. Fondly remembered by her extended family, friends and caregivers. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. A Service of Celebration will follow in the DeStefano Chapel at 2:30 p.m. In memory of Anna, donations may be made to the Covenant House or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 13, 2020
