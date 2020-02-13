|
|
It is with great sorrow the family announces the passing of Anne Tobin on Monday, February 10, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was a wonderful Mother, Nana, Great-Nana, and Friend. She is gone to reunite with the love of her life, Joseph, and celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary together. Beloved mother of Levern, Joey, Dougie (Jackie), Mary (Dan) McLean, and Audrey (Ray). Cherished Nana of Douglas (Nina), Brittany, Jenny, Kenny (Katie), Angela (Amanda), Darren, James, and Brooke and Great-Nana of Ryan, Mckenzie, Willow, Scarlett, Bruce, and Daniel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 1 pm. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020