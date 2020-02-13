Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Tobin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Joan Tobin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Joan Tobin Obituary
It is with great sorrow the family announces the passing of Anne Tobin on Monday, February 10, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was a wonderful Mother, Nana, Great-Nana, and Friend. She is gone to reunite with the love of her life, Joseph, and celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary together. Beloved mother of Levern, Joey, Dougie (Jackie), Mary (Dan) McLean, and Audrey (Ray). Cherished Nana of Douglas (Nina), Brittany, Jenny, Kenny (Katie), Angela (Amanda), Darren, James, and Brooke and Great-Nana of Ryan, Mckenzie, Willow, Scarlett, Bruce, and Daniel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 1 pm. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -