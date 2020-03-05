|
|
Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Oshawa, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Pankiw. Loving mother of Alexander (Kathy). Predeceased by her brother John Metropolyt. Fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Sally and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-10:30 a.m. Private interment at Oshawa Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated. To place an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020