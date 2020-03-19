|
|
The Sun-rose on February 28, 1950 The Sun-set on March 3, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Anne Piper on March 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Ajax, four days after her 70th Birthday. Beloved wife of Dave of 47 years, cherished mother of Scott (Stacey), Jay (Meghan), and Kristy. Loving Gramma to Kyla and Jordan. She will be greatly missed by her sister Lynn, cousin Sharon (Frank) and her many loving friends who she made feel like family. Anne fought her illness with inspirational strength, grace and dignity. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Anne will be remembered by those in Scouting and Guiding as a positive leader. She had a great sense of humour, fashion sense, kindness and the ability give the most generous and personal gifts to everyone she knew just for being them. Anne was devoted to her family and passionate about living life to the fullest. Gone too soon but remembered by so many. Anne's daughter will be participating in the Relay for Life. To sponsor Kristy, donations can be made in Anne's honour at the following link: https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFL_ON_odd_?px+6810611&pg+personal&fr_id=26576&s_locale+en_CA Online condolences may be shared in the Guestbook (www.mceachniefuneral.ca)
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020