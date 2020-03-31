|
|
1939 - 2020 With sad hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Anne Powell of Leaskdale on March 28, 2020 at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. Anne will be remembered for her twinkling sense of humour and hearty laugh, her desire to help others and the tireless way she tackled projects. She was a fiercely loyal mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Born in Toronto to Kay (Cleverdon) and Harold Sutherland on December 11, 1939, her official name was Kathleen Anne but was always known as Anne (with-an-E), or "Suds" by her school chums at Malvern Collegiate High School, and then at The Hospital for Sick Children's School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1960 as a registered nurse. She will be missed at her class's 60th reunion this year. In addition to her nurse's cap, Anne wore many other hats through her life: poet, genealogist, dog breeder, Obedience instructor, Girl Guide leader, store owner, real estate agent, family historian-archivist-storyteller, politics-addict, fundraiser, reader, thinker, debater, communicator, baker, gardener, costume maker, dollhouse builder, knitter, and crocheter. An active member of St. Paul's Leaskdale, she ran the TIAO and Knit-a-Square missions, which provide children in Africa with hand-made blankets. Anne's strong faith reassures us she will be greeted with a ball of yarn, a crochet hook, and the assurance that her hands will never again cramp as she works away at creating beauty and warmth for those who need it. Anne was a devoted mother to Kelly (Boehm) and Wendy (Lewis), a proud Gaga (grandma) to Kate Boehm, Michael Boehm, Brian Boehm, Amelia Murray and Madeline Murray, a feisty mother-in-law to Rick Boehm and Rob Murray, and best buds with her snuffly pug, Meeka. Her absence will be keenly felt by her beloved family and many, many friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Low and Low Funeral Home, Uxbridge. A private burial will take place on Friday, April 3 at the Foster Memorial Cemetery, and a Celebration of her wonderful life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, and if desired, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's Leaskdale. To leave a condolence please visit www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 31, 2020