Writer, mother, sister and friend- passed away at home on April 27th, after a 10-month long journey with cancer. She leaves behind her children, Ella and John, as well as siblings John, Beth, Bill, Jeannie and Jim. Anne grew up in Oshawa, ON and headed to Thunder Bay, ON in 1970 to study English and Psychology at Lakehead University. In 1974, she ventured further west to Vancouver, BC where she settled for the rest of her life. She had a successful career as an editor for the UBC and SFU Alumni magazines, and later as a fundraising and marketing manager at BCIT and ASTTBC, and speechwriter at UBC. In her youth, she traveled to Maoist China and Portugal with friends, and all over the UK and Europe with father of her children, David. In her later years, she enjoyed trips to Fogo Island, NL with daughter Ella, and Iceland with both her children. She was a progressive, forward-thinking woman who attracted friends from all walks of life. Many sought her perceptive advice, as she had a remarkable ability to always see the big picture. She liked "chewing the fat" with friends and family, dining out, poetry, philosophy, minimalism, podcasts and Pinot Grigio. We will miss her intelligence, wisdom, warmth and dry sense of humour. As Yeats put it in a poem that she loved, "Now that my ladder's gone I must lie down where all the ladders start In the foul rag and bone shop of the heart."



