Surrounded by her loving family, Anneke passed away at home on Monday February 17th, 2020 at age 79 years. Beloved wife of Kees Kroon. Loving mother of Russell Kroon (Anne Marie McGraa), Tina Kroon (Kevin Westlake), Jacqueline Kroon and Juliana Sloos (Kelvin). Cherished Oma to Jeffrey, Natasha, Jordan, Samantha, Kory, Bailey, Casey, Thomas, Timothy, Keana, Lauryn and great-Oma to Cyris, Ariel, Raven, Maverick, Benjamin, Bodhi, Jase and Blake. Loved step-Oma to Wade, Jake, Kaicey, Logan and Kaitlyn. Anneke is survived by her brother Hank Vermeulen and was predeceased by Peter Vermeulen, Maria Prickard, Juliana Creusen, Jack Vermeulen and Gerda Zeiger. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved "kids", her fur babies. Visitation will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville on Sunday February 23rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. JOSEPH ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 127 Liberty Street South Bowmanville on Monday February 24th at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Memorial Donations may be made to The Durham Region Humane Society or Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
