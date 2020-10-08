Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home with her loving family at her side. Loving daughter of Laura and Ron. Dear sister of Corey and Bain (Sabrina). Sadly missed by niece Jade and nephew Caleb. Friends called at the Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service was in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. Burial followed at Mount Lawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations to Lakeridge Health, Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family.



