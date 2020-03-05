|
|
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday February 28, 2020 at the age of 65. Loved wife of Alex for 43 years. Much loved mother of Ryan and his wife Raina of Port Perry and predeceased by her son Nick (surviving Elyse). Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Quinn and predeceased by grandson Harrison. Dear sister of Jacqueline and her husband Fred Woods, Marc Thiebaud and his wife Cheryl and Rene Thiebaud and his wife Cathy. Predeceased by her brother John (surviving Patsie). Survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. A very heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Lakeridge 4F for their care and compassion. Memorial visitation at St. Thomas Anglican Church Brooklin on Friday March 6th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the church on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Annette memorial donations to Hearth Place or St. Thomas Anglican Church would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020